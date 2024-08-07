GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 191 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 792 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBAC. Citigroup reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.67.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at $24,328,521.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock opened at $220.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.36. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $183.64 and a twelve month high of $258.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

