GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 354 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Trimble by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 296,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,057,000 after buying an additional 60,409 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 40,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 13,899 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 17,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,479,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,126,000 after buying an additional 442,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $51.53 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $65.55. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.63.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRMB. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

