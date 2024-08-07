GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 663 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,721,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,833,000 after acquiring an additional 40,493 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,775,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,914,000 after acquiring an additional 299,496 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,598,000 after acquiring an additional 604,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,444,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,379,000 after acquiring an additional 292,782 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $79.35 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day moving average of $78.34.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.