GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 54,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,895,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $201,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 94.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.40.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RNR opened at $227.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.94. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $174.22 and a 12-month high of $239.42.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.45%.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at $16,598,352.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

