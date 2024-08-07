GAMMA Investing LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 40,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

XHB opened at $108.47 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $69.32 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.30.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

