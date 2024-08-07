Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GATO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC raised their target price on Gatos Silver from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Gatos Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GATO opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $749.23 million, a P/E ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57. Gatos Silver has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gatos Silver

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,496,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,848,000 after buying an additional 291,052 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Gatos Silver by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,292,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 80,889 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,027,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 298,425 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Gatos Silver by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

About Gatos Silver

)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

