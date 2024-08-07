Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) & Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Financial Analysis

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) and Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gauzy and Energy Vault’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gauzy N/A N/A N/A Energy Vault -26.17% -38.36% -27.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gauzy and Energy Vault, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gauzy 0 0 3 1 3.25 Energy Vault 2 0 4 0 2.33

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gauzy currently has a consensus price target of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 106.36%. Energy Vault has a consensus price target of $2.65, indicating a potential upside of 162.38%. Given Energy Vault’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than Gauzy.

40.0% of Energy Vault shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Energy Vault shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gauzy and Energy Vault’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gauzy $85.28 million 2.36 -$79.27 million N/A N/A Energy Vault $337.88 million 0.44 -$98.44 million ($0.60) -1.68

Gauzy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Energy Vault.

Summary

Gauzy beats Energy Vault on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen. Its software solutions includes Vault-OS, an energy management system the management of one or more diverse storage mediums; Vault-Bidder that utilizes machine learning algorithms to match node-specific data with real-time weather and asset performance information; and Vault-Manager which designs to safeguard asset management and to help blend developing technologies seamlessly into existing solutions. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

