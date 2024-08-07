GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Stock Price Down 20%

Shares of GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) traded down 20% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04). 606,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,075,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

GCM Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £9.09 million, a PE ratio of -330.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

GCM Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.