GCT Semiconductor (GCTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GCTS opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. GCT Semiconductor has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $56.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75.

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc, operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro.

