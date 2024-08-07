Gear4music (LON:G4M) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $157.96

Shares of Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 157.96 ($2.02) and traded as high as GBX 183 ($2.34). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 181.50 ($2.32), with a volume of 36,191 shares traded.

Gear4music Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £37.27 million, a PE ratio of -3,630.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 157.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 147.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16.

Gear4music Company Profile

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers pianos, violins, cellos, violas, double bass, bass guitar amps and pedal, guitars, amps, mixers, speakers and audio electronics, drum kits, clarinets, flutes, oboes and piccolos, drums, trumpets, trombones, tubas and french horns, lightweight instruments, guitars and accessories, bass amplification, and drum kits and accessories.

