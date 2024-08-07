Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Trading Down 1%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 55,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 73,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Geely Automobile Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

