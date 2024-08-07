General Motors Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for General Motors in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the auto manufacturer will earn $2.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.49. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $9.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GM. Barclays raised their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $602,280,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in General Motors by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,211,609,000 after buying an additional 6,201,777 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,750,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $726,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

