General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Rating Lowered by Nomura

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Nomura’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Get General Motors alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $40.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.38. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1,213.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,203,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,925 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 475,061 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 74,194 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,888 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 32,331 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 51,571 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 93,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.