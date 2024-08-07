German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

German American Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. German American Bancorp has a payout ratio of 41.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect German American Bancorp to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

Shares of GABC opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59. German American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $42.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GABC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Hovde Group boosted their price target on German American Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Diane B. Medley acquired 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.37 per share, with a total value of $25,822.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,936.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,156 shares of company stock valued at $42,356. 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

