Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

GERN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Geron in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Geron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.93.

Shares of Geron stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47. Geron has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $5.34.

In related news, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $1,332,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Geron news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of Geron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $1,332,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,562,248 shares of company stock worth $6,808,004 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Geron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Geron by 135.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 79,621 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Geron by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Geron by 403.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,201,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 962,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Geron by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 846,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 119,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

