Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$67.00 at Desjardins

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$63.00 to C$67.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Gildan Activewear to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.00.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 3.6 %

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:GIL opened at C$55.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.63. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$36.42 and a 52 week high of C$58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Insider Transactions at Gildan Activewear

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Juan Carlos Contreras Contreras Y. Contreras sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.06, for a total value of C$161,200.13. In other Gildan Activewear news, Director Ghislain Houle acquired 9,625 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$51.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$498,834.88. Also, Senior Officer Juan Carlos Contreras Contreras Y. Contreras sold 4,350 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.06, for a total value of C$161,200.13. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

