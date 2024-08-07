Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,405 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,780,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,398,000 after purchasing an additional 463,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,967,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 8,511,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,661,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after acquiring an additional 242,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 110.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,758,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

DNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.80 to $0.30 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.40.

Shares of DNA stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $635.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 56.09% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $219,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,752.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $219,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,752.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 297,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $270,833.29. Following the purchase, the director now owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at $653,871.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 309,446 shares of company stock valued at $236,875 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

