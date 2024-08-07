GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Trading Down 10.8% on Insider Selling

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) were down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $41.87 and last traded at $42.56. Approximately 2,722,967 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,594,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.71.

Specifically, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $508,214.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,175 shares in the company, valued at $13,293,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $508,214.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,293,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,329 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $58,848.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,731.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,848,847 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of GitLab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

GitLab Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.11.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 10,345.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 14,794 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in GitLab by 1.9% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GitLab by 3,424.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 17,739 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 41.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 74.7% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

