Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ) Trading Up 0.5% After Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.50. Approximately 6,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 8,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Get Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 alerts:

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.31.

About Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028

leaders in private equity, debt and real estate ownership and financing, the gladstone companies are a family of public investment funds. our funds as applicable, invest in commercial real estate, farmland, and small and medium-sized companies and provide financing to such businesses across the capital structure, from second lien and mezzanine debt, to equity and real estate financing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.