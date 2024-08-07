Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Glaukos by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $500,576,000 after buying an additional 72,159 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,448,000 after purchasing an additional 89,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,412,000 after buying an additional 31,213 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 790,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,800,000 after acquiring an additional 151,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 513,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,781,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $116.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $126.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 47.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GKOS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Glaukos from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $39,010.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,509.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $273,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,362,964.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $39,010.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,509.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,679 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

