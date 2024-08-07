Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Ship Lease in a report released on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Global Ship Lease’s current full-year earnings is $9.52 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Global Ship Lease Stock Up 6.4 %

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.78. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.19. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.30% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,588,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,564,165 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,002,000 after buying an additional 1,098,558 shares during the period. 50.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

