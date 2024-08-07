Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 170.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 901.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.29.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

