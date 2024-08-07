Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,058 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSAT. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSAT opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Insider Activity

Globalstar ( NYSE:GSAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III bought 4,510,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $4,781,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,708,254 shares in the company, valued at $9,230,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

