Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $78.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GMED. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.30.

NYSE GMED opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.71 and its 200-day moving average is $59.64. Globus Medical has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $74.16.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $42,632,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 15,552 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 27.6% in the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 222,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after buying an additional 48,047 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,007,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,706,000 after purchasing an additional 60,060 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

