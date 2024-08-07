Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.800-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Globus Medical also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.80-2.90 EPS.

Globus Medical Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $74.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.71 and its 200-day moving average is $59.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMED. Barclays upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.30.

In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

