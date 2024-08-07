GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.25.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $152.01 on Wednesday. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $154.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.91.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 363.95%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total transaction of $542,514.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,036,515.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $555,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,300,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total value of $542,514.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,036,515.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,410,566 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 1,613.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 363,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,819,000 after buying an additional 16,755 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 34,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in GoDaddy by 25.0% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 15,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 8.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

