Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,011 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF were worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GINN. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 90,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 93,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 379,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,939,000 after buying an additional 18,984 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GINN stock opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.43 and a 12-month high of $59.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.37.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GINN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.