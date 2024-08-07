Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.15 and last traded at $45.15. 74 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.62.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.18.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

