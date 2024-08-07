Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.41

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.41 and traded as low as $9.71. Gouverneur Bancorp shares last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 263 shares traded.

Gouverneur Bancorp Stock Down 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41.

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter.

Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. It accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

