Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.02.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRAB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Grab in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. Grab has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.48 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grab will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

