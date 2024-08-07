Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GTE opened at $7.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $236.24 million, a P/E ratio of 75.40 and a beta of 1.60. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTE. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter worth $85,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter valued at $203,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an international oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Calgary, Canada, incorporated and traded in the United States and operating in South America. Gran Tierra Energy holds interests in producing and prospective properties in Argentina, Colombia and Peru.

