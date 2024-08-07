Graphite One (OTC:GPHOF) Trading Down 15.9%

Graphite One Inc. (OTC:GPHOF – Get Free Report) shares were down 15.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 58,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 49,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Graphite One Stock Down 15.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60.

Graphite One Company Profile

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,600 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

