Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 76.93% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GPRE. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Green Plains by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,771,000 after buying an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Green Plains by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,352,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,317,000 after buying an additional 352,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Green Plains by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,805,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in Green Plains by 3,036.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,753,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,545,000 after buying an additional 1,697,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC raised its position in Green Plains by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,406,000 after buying an additional 382,517 shares during the last quarter.
Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.
