Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Green Thumb Industries in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.01 million.

GTBIF has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 1.41. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $16.33.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

