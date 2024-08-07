Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Ventum Cap Mkts

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.01 million. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 5.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

