Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.01 million.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Up 11.3 %

GTBIF opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTBIF has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

