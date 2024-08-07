Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2024

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIFGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.01 million.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Up 11.3 %

GTBIF opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTBIF has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Green Thumb Industries

About Green Thumb Industries

(Get Free Report)

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.