Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Upgraded at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GTBIF

Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. Green Thumb Industries has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $16.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.01 million. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.