Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GRTS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of Gritstone bio stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $54.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.50. Gritstone bio has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 926.13% and a negative return on equity of 232.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gritstone bio will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 21,271 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in Gritstone bio during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 405.6% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 72,201 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

