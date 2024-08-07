Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GRTS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Friday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Monday.

Shares of GRTS opened at $0.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. Gritstone bio has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $54.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.50.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 926.13% and a negative return on equity of 232.42%. The company had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gritstone bio by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,733,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after buying an additional 317,499 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the first quarter worth about $2,650,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gritstone bio by 4,598.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 553,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 541,377 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 63.1% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 96,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter worth about $636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

