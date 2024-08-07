Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.05

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.0084 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 67,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 54,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

