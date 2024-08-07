Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Trading 87.5% Higher

Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Free Report) was up 87.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). Approximately 16,275,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 422% from the average daily volume of 3,119,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Guild Esports Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.35. The stock has a market cap of £1.08 million, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.27, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Guild Esports Company Profile

Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organization and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner worldwide. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

