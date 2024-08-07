H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

FUL stock opened at $78.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.68 and a 200-day moving average of $78.71. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $64.64 and a 12-month high of $87.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $917.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 23,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $1,958,711.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,873.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter worth $5,598,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 2,588.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 335,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,282,000 after purchasing an additional 322,655 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

