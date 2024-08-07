Haleon (LON:HLN) PT Raised to GBX 447 at Berenberg Bank

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 410 ($5.24) to GBX 447 ($5.71) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HLN. HSBC began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 390 ($4.98) to GBX 383 ($4.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Haleon alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HLN

Haleon Stock Down 0.2 %

About Haleon

Shares of LON HLN opened at GBX 368.30 ($4.71) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 334 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 328.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,069.17. Haleon has a 12 month low of GBX 308.37 ($3.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 375.24 ($4.80).

(Get Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.