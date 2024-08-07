Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HLN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Haleon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Haleon has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Get Haleon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Haleon

Haleon Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HLN stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Haleon has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Haleon had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Haleon will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0514 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haleon

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Haleon by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Haleon by 853.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Haleon in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Haleon by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haleon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.