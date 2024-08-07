Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Shares Down 3%

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.63). 62,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 781,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.50 ($0.65).
Harmony Energy Income Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 47.10.
About Harmony Energy Income Trust
Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in commercial scale battery energy storage and renewable energy generation projects in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Harmony Energy Income Trust
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Energy Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Energy Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.