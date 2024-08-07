Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Shares Down 3%

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.63). 62,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 781,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.50 ($0.65).

Harmony Energy Income Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 47.10.

About Harmony Energy Income Trust

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in commercial scale battery energy storage and renewable energy generation projects in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

