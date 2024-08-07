Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2024

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGOGet Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.32 and last traded at $19.17. Approximately 2,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.56 million, a PE ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGOFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned about 0.39% of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (HFGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an active, non-transparent fund that invests in large-cap stocks that are perceived to exhibit long-term growth potential. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. HFGO was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.