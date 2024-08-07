Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.32 and last traded at $19.17. Approximately 2,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.56 million, a PE ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned about 0.39% of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (HFGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an active, non-transparent fund that invests in large-cap stocks that are perceived to exhibit long-term growth potential. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. HFGO was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

