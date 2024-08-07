Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Harvard Bioscience to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of HBIO opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Harvard Bioscience has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $126.38 million, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,111,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,274.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James W. Green acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,101,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,520,349.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James W. Green bought 10,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,111,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,274.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

