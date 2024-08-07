HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HCP has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of HashiCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

HashiCorp Stock Down 0.1 %

HCP opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.30. HashiCorp has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $34.05.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HashiCorp news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $1,197,039.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,553,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,792,089.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,820 shares of company stock worth $13,143,824 over the last three months. 22.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 293.2% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,046,000 after buying an additional 3,404,557 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the second quarter worth $91,654,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter worth $48,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,454,000 after buying an additional 1,501,953 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 416.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,555,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,891,000 after buying an additional 1,253,723 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

