Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HVT

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.12. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $37.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,719,000 after buying an additional 17,354 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 71,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 19.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

(Get Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.