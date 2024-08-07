HC Wainwright Cuts ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Price Target to $4.50

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 99.12% from the company’s previous close.

ASP Isotopes Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASPI opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 5.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. ASP Isotopes has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASP Isotopes will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ASP Isotopes

Institutional Trading of ASP Isotopes

In other ASP Isotopes news, major shareholder Ak Jensen Investment Managemen purchased 61,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $210,286.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,678,723 shares in the company, valued at $22,707,658.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 477.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 69,176 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes during the second quarter worth about $381,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

Featured Stories

